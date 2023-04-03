Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 732,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.5 days.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

Fiera Capital stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.