Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 506.7 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fletcher Building stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

