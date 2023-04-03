Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 742.9 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of FINMF opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

