Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 742.9 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of FINMF opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.48.
About Leonardo
