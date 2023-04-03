Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Stories

