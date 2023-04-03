K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.04 Billion Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,040,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $285.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

