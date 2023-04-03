Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Decreases By 8.8%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 1,105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,080.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 3.4 %

ELCPF stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.