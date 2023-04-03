Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 691 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

ATVI opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

