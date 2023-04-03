International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 11,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

