Nepsis Inc. Purchases 23,671 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

