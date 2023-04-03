Nepsis Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 5.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $255.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.81.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

