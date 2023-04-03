General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

GM opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

