Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PDC Energy worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,479,995 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

