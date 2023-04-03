Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

