Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,740 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

