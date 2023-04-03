Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ares Capital worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

