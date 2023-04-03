Head-To-Head Review: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) versus Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 18.05% 18.76% 9.69% Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 5 7 0 2.58 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teck Resources and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Teck Resources presently has a consensus price target of $56.19, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teck Resources and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.39 $2.55 billion $4.78 7.64 Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.60 $52.20 million $3.38 9.53

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Centrus Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US. The company was founded on September 24, 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.