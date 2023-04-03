Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.26 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $49.26 million and $20,560.41 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.56 or 0.06407715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,290,418,037 coins and its circulating supply is 1,269,826,214 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

