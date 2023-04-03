Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $53.28 million and $784,907.31 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003000 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,352,314 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

