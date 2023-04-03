Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $32.80.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

