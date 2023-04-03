Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genius Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

