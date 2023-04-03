Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Future Trading Up 0.5 %

FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Future has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 1,780 ($21.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.45) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.73) to GBX 1,920 ($23.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

