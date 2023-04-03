Wells Fargo & Company Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

