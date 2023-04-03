GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

