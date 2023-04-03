Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Avalon has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

