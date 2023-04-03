Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
