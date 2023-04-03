Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $20,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.