Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $20,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

