Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.