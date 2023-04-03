Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,367.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Arca Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Arca Continental Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.