Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.
Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.45 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
