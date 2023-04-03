Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.45 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

