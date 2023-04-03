Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BK stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $105,838,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

