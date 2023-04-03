Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.
BK stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $105,838,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
