Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EXROF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.