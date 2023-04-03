M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $121.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

