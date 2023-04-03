Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Comerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

