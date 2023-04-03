Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $29.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

EE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE EE opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

