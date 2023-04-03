Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.
PL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
PL stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
