Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

TRNO opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

