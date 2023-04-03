Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.