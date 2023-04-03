Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.91.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
