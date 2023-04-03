GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday.
GT Biopharma Trading Up 18.3 %
OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
