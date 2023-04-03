GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 18.3 %

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

