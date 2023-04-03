Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $329.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.74. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.