BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $105.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

NYSE:BILL opened at $79.14 on Monday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

