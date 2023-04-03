Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s current price.

AMPS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

