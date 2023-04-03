Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s current price.
AMPS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Altus Power Stock Performance
NYSE AMPS opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
