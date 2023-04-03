Rally (RLY) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Rally has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $61.45 million and $1.14 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.
Rally Profile
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,922,057,534 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
