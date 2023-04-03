VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

