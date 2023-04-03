Nebulas Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $89,674.64 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009613 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,019,994 coins and its circulating supply is 64,508,191 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “NASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.