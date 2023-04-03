Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Hits $205.18 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $205.18 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.56 or 0.06407715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

