Qtum Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $322.73 million and $47.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00010962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.56 or 0.06407715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,600,369 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

