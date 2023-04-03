Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0092

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $38.54 million and $1.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,415,712,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,171,228,789 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

