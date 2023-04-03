Humanscape Price Up 2% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

