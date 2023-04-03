Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $109.91 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Status has a total market cap of $109.91 million and $4.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02730458 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,293,151.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

