Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $83.75 million and $12.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.56 or 0.06407715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,714,453 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.