Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $209,991.16 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

